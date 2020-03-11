23,047 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Acquired by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,829,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $427,569,000 after buying an additional 355,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,770,000 after purchasing an additional 697,808 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,488,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,299 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,473,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,930,000 after purchasing an additional 534,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 2,821,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,905,000 after buying an additional 79,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,830,668. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

HBI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.