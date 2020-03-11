35,472 Shares in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) Purchased by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 2,457.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 71,906 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 128,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 145,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 57,635 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 574,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 257,214 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 359.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 577,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 452,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRQ shares. CIBC raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.60 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.87.

TRQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. 12,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,084. The firm has a market cap of $975.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.34. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

