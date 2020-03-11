$4.88 Billion in Sales Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to post sales of $4.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.87 billion. salesforce.com posted sales of $3.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year sales of $21.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.04 billion to $21.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $25.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.90 billion to $25.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cross Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.45.

CRM stock traded down $9.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,332. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The stock has a market cap of $141.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 759.89, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.06.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $3,357,890.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,722.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 451,539 shares of company stock valued at $78,925,687 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after acquiring an additional 762,963 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after buying an additional 113,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,926,876,000 after buying an additional 339,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,421,342,000 after buying an additional 227,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,322,911,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

