47,698 Shares in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Prospect Capital by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC increased its position in Prospect Capital by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Prospect Capital news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 5,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,921. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $161.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.84 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

