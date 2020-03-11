599 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Bought by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 599 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,274,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,115,000 after purchasing an additional 130,314 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $477,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 597,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,408,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $30.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $428.02. 77,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,677. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.54 and a 12 month high of $576.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $526.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on BlackRock from $584.00 to $516.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.64.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

