7,784 Shares in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 682.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xerox during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Xerox stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.08. The company had a trading volume of 285,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,183. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Xerox Corp has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XRX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

