9,602 Shares in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Bought by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,602 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 58,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.85. 124,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,657. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services Inc has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $44.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

