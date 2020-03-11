Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading 19.6% Higher

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) traded up 19.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.81, 16,612,427 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 715% from the average session volume of 2,039,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $385.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the third quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. 39.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

