Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading 19.6% Higher

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) traded up 19.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.81, 16,612,427 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 715% from the average session volume of 2,039,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $385.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.55.
Agenus Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGEN)
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.
