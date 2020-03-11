AIB Group’s (AIBRF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIBRF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AIB Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIBRF traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. 6,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,625. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. AIB Group has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.89.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail & Commercial Banking; Wholesale, Institutional & Corporate Banking; AIB UK; and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

