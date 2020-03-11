Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.09% from the stock’s previous close.

AC has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$47.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on Air Canada and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.08.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of AC traded down C$3.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$27.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,011,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.07. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$27.24 and a 1-year high of C$52.71.

In other news, Senior Officer David Shapiro purchased 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.82 per share, with a total value of C$124,989.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,290.22.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.