Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP reduced its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $33,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 67.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $365,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2,166.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 38.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 161.1% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.56.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded down $8.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,169. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $257.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

