AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Lowered to C$11.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of TSE BOS traded down C$0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.58. 14,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,057. The company has a market cap of $198.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$7.07 and a 1 year high of C$10.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

