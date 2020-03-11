Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 3.66%. Alaska Communications Systems Group updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ALSK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,004. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.02 million, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.42. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $2.28.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

