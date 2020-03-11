Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 3.66%. Alaska Communications Systems Group updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ALSK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,004. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.02 million, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.42. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $2.28.
Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile
