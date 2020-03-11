Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,322,304,000 after purchasing an additional 534,173 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 170,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $8.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,833,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,350,854. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.97.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

