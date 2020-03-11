Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,949 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $114,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $78.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,201.88. The company had a trading volume of 189,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,353. The company has a market cap of $859.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,439.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1,323.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cleveland Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.