Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ 6th Largest Position

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 51,233 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $423,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 134,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,854,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,520.93.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $72.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1,203.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,713. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,437.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,323.48. The firm has a market cap of $827.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.