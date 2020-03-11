Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.8% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,480,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,324,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $3,043,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $68.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,823.54. 3,404,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,991.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,840.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.01 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price objective (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

