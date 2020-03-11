Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.8% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,184,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 275,463 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $509,012,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,024,000. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $66.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,825.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,038,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,881. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,991.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,840.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $901.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.01 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 target price (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

