American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Trading 15.3% Higher

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)’s share price traded up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.00, 56,837,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 231% from the average session volume of 17,162,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.23.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926,348 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $198,648,000 after acquiring an additional 443,903 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $56,636,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the airline’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 34,241 shares of the airline’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

