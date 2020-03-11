Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) CFO Brian A. Valentine Buys 5,000 Shares

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) CFO Brian A. Valentine acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,497.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ANDE traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. 15,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,674. Andersons Inc has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Andersons had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Andersons Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 313,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $9,037,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Andersons by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after buying an additional 46,250 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $922,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in Andersons by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 109,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Andersons from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Andersons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.