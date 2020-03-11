ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 135.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 246.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.09. 13,012,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,481,200. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. The business had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. ValuEngine lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

