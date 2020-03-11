ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73,106 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.46% of ANSYS worth $99,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,761,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in ANSYS by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 119,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,431,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSS stock traded down $12.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.22. 51,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,727. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 1.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $299.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 29.77%. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.22.

In other ANSYS news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total transaction of $2,150,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total value of $269,369.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,214 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,957. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

