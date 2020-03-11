Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aquabounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 7,510.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million.
Aquabounty Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,200. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.61. Aquabounty Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AQB shares. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.
About Aquabounty Technologies
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.
