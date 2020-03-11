Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aquabounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 7,510.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million.

Aquabounty Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,200. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.61. Aquabounty Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31.

Get Aquabounty Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AQB shares. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk acquired 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $7,762,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Frank acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aquabounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Aquabounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquabounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.