Avianca (NYSE:AVH) Trading Up 16.9%

Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) shares were up 16.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.04, approximately 319,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 207,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avianca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a market cap of $204.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avianca by 12,021.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 300,542 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Avianca by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 330,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avianca in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avianca Company Profile (NYSE:AVH)

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

