Avianca (NYSE:AVH) Trading Up 16.9%

Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) shares were up 16.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.04, approximately 319,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 207,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avianca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a market cap of $204.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.27.
Avianca Company Profile (NYSE:AVH)
Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.
