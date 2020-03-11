Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) shares rose 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.26 and last traded at $23.15, approximately 911,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 590,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZUL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Azul from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Azul by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Azul by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

