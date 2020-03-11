Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Trading Up 17.4%

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was up 17.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98, approximately 3,576,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 4,673,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDP shares. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.56.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 36.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. Research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $5,977,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

