Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Increased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.6% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $22.82. 9,272,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,335,129. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $206.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

