Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 431,332 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $21,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Shares of BK stock traded down $2.62 on Wednesday, reaching $33.93. 1,139,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,333,395. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.