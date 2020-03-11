BERNcash Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last week, BERNcash has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. One BERNcash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. BERNcash has a market capitalization of $32,758.97 and $2.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00914279 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00036783 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00025586 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00200975 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007232 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded up 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00077847 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001893 BTC.

About BERNcash

BERN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash . BERNcash’s official website is berncoin.org

Buying and Selling BERNcash

BERNcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

