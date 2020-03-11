Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) PT Set at C$2.25 by National Bank Financial

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) has been given a C$2.25 price objective by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$2.70 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

TSE BDI traded down C$0.07 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.43. The company had a trading volume of 33,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.63 million and a PE ratio of -8.83. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of C$1.36 and a 1 year high of C$2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.