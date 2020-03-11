Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 118.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,019 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Boeing worth $104,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after buying an additional 222,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after purchasing an additional 181,667 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,677,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $872,278,000 after purchasing an additional 108,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $791,065,000 after purchasing an additional 39,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $39.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,222,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,034,298. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.92 and a 200 day moving average of $344.82. The company has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.33. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $402.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

