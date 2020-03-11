Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stake Lessened by Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 0.2% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded down $39.22 on Wednesday, reaching $191.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,222,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,034,298. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The stock has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a PE ratio of -159.83, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.82.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Group lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

