Boeing (NYSE:BA) Earns Hold Rating from Cowen

Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Cowen in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $350.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 78.03% from the stock’s current price.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a $333.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $34.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.60. The company had a trading volume of 18,741,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,034,298. The company has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $313.92 and its 200-day moving average is $344.82. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 860.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

