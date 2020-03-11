Bonterra Energy Corp (BNE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on March 31st

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 13th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Shares of BNE stock traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.14. 245,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,946. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.02 and a twelve month high of C$8.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNE shares. Cormark lowered their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price target on Bonterra Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.39.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

