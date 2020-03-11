Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Given New $1.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3.50 to $1.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 63.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Bonterra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BNEFF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. 5,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,691. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

