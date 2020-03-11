Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at Scotiabank

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$2.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BNE. Raymond James set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Bonterra Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bonterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.39.

TSE:BNE traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.08. 236,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.02 and a 52-week high of C$8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.64.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

