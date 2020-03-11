Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Cut to $1,870.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $2,260.00 to $1,870.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $2,250.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $1,970.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,971.67.

BKNG traded down $100.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,458.21. 60,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Booking has a one year low of $1,476.51 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,856.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,951.70.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $22.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 98.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,309,000 after purchasing an additional 95,143 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,336,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,496,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Booking by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,965,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

