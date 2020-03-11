Bridge Protocol Hits Market Cap of $59,807.55 (BRDG)

Bridge Protocol (CURRENCY:BRDG) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Bridge Protocol has a market capitalization of $59,807.55 and approximately $106.00 worth of Bridge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bridge Protocol has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Bridge Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000315 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bridge Protocol

Bridge Protocol is a token. Bridge Protocol’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,088,259 tokens. The official website for Bridge Protocol is www.bridgeprotocol.io . The official message board for Bridge Protocol is medium.com/@bridgeprotocol . The Reddit community for Bridge Protocol is /r/iambridgeprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bridge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BridgeProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bridge Protocol Token Trading

Bridge Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bridge Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

