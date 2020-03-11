Brokerages Set $42.00 Price Target for Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $42.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Liberty Braves Group Series A an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:BATRA traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.20. 18,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,013. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.94 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44.

In other Liberty Braves Group Series A news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.56 per share, for a total transaction of $35,472.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRA. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,687,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series A during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,272,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Braves Group Series A

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

