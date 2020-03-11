Brokerages Set Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Target Price at $34.62

Shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.62.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zayo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Zayo Group stock remained flat at $$34.99 on Friday. Zayo Group has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Zayo Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $653.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zayo Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 9,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $312,563.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,130.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Connor sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $332,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,463 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zayo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Zayo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zayo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Zayo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

