BRP Group (NYSE:MTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that BRP Group (NYSE:MTA) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

BRP Group (NYSE:MTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:MTA traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,179 shares.

About BRP Group

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

