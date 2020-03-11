Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Up 18.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s share price shot up 18.1% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.49, 70,222,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 257% from the average session volume of 19,669,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Specifically, Director Steven A. Webster bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $424,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,294,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,225,238.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,344,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,868.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,500. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CPE. ValuEngine cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Johnson Rice cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $515.69 million, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.45 million. Analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.