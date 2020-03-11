Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Announces $0.15 None Dividend

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) declared a None dividend on Friday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.153 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
Camping World has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years. Camping World has a payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Camping World to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.
Shares of NYSE CWH traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $7.53. 1,301,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,895. The company has a market cap of $731.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99. Camping World has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $16.97.
In other Camping World news, insider Marcus Lemonis purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $537,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,592.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Brent L. Moody purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $108,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 278,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,208.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $832,140. 49.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.55.
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.
Featured Article: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.