Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Announces $0.15 None Dividend

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) declared a None dividend on Friday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.153 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Camping World has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years. Camping World has a payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Camping World to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Get Camping World alerts:

Shares of NYSE CWH traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $7.53. 1,301,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,895. The company has a market cap of $731.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99. Camping World has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $964.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. Camping World’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. Analysts forecast that Camping World will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Camping World news, insider Marcus Lemonis purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $537,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,592.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Brent L. Moody purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $108,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 278,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,208.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $832,140. 49.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.