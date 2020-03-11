Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$60.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOS. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. CSFB dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$72.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$67.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of TSE:GOOS traded down C$2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$27.47. The company had a trading volume of 729,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,427. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.11. Canada Goose has a one year low of C$27.26 and a one year high of C$74.75.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

