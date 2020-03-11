Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$113.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$125.00 to C$113.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$97.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. CSFB set a C$97.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$120.64.

CNR stock traded down C$2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$106.66. 1,297,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,603. The stock has a market cap of $82.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$102.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$127.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$121.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$120.07.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.70, for a total value of C$948,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,181 shares in the company, valued at C$2,103,541.70. Also, Director Donald Carty purchased 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$124.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$408,891.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,700,566.06. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,451 shares of company stock worth $427,559 and sold 25,798 shares worth $3,100,524.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

