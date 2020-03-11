Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Stake Lifted by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 99.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 182.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 471,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 304,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Cfra upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.55. 225,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,326. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.44.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

