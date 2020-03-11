Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Longbow Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,062. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert R. Mcmaster purchased 1,500 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $42,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,876.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Malloy purchased 4,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $115,640.00. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.