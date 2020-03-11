Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$12.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVE. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.31.

TSE CVE traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$4.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,009,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.85. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.68 and a 1-year high of C$14.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.33.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$261,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,903,760.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

