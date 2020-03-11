Centerstate Bank Corp (CSFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Centerstate Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 32.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Centerstate Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Centerstate Bank to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Shares of CSFL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.25. 46,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,765. Centerstate Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.77 million. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centerstate Bank news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 5,000 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,790 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens cut shares of Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Centerstate Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

