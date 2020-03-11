Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVCY. BidaskClub downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.87. 3,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,594. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $217.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 26.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $43,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.